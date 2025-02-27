New cyber initiatives for Fiji

file photo

Fiji is intensifying efforts to enhance its cybersecurity and digital transformation through a growing partnership with Australia.

During a visit to Canberra, Director-General for Digital Government Transformation, Cybersecurity, and Communications Tupou Baravilala engaged with key Australian officials to discuss collaboration on cyber resilience, connectivity, and critical technologies.

Baravilala outlined Fiji’s push for a secure and accessible digital landscape, emphasizing that regional partnerships are crucial in this process.

Article continues after advertisement

She noted that Fiji has much to learn from its neighbors but also offers valuable insights from its own digital transformation journey. Her Australian counterparts showed strong interest in Fiji’s experiences and opportunities for deeper engagement.

The visit builds on the Memorandum of Understanding on Cybersecurity Cooperation signed between Fiji and Australia in April last year.

Under this agreement, Australia is helping Fiji finalize its National Cybersecurity Strategy and establish its National Computer Emergency Response Team.

Support also includes cyber incident response training under the Cyber Regional Assistance for Pacific Incidents and Disasters program.

To mark the one-year anniversary of the MOU, Fiji will host senior officials in April to review progress and chart the next phase of joint cybersecurity initiatives.

The discussions will assess policy advancements, technical assistance, and future areas of cooperation.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.