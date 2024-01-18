New Chaplin for Fiji Police Force

[Source: Fiji Police Force/ Facebook]

The Fiji Police Force has welcomed its new Chaplin, Reverend Joeli Bogilima Mawi.

Acting Commissioner of Police, Juki Fong Chew called on the organization to support the office of the Force Chaplin.

Chew assures his officers that the experience of the new Chaplin will assist them spiritually.

Reverend Mawi hails from Vatoa Village in the Lau Group and last served in Navuso.



He will serve in the rank of Assistant Superintendent of Police for three years.