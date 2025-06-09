New building permit system to modernize public service

Source: Ministry of Trade, Co-operatives, SMEs and Communications/ Facebook

Fiji is on track to launch its Building Permits Approval Subsystem by October, a crucial step in modernizing public service delivery and streamlining business operations under the businessNOW Fiji programme.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica, highlighted this during the Fourth Working Committee Meeting of the Ease of Doing Business project.

Kamikamica noted the system is out of development and moving into a critical implementation phase, which includes user acceptance testing, staff training, and pilot execution.

The project has already seen success with the Starting a Business Subsystem, leading to faster processing times and higher adoption rates.

However, Kamikamica cautioned against complacency, urging all agencies to intensify efforts to maintain momentum and ensure operational readiness.

The meeting also emphasized change management and the human element behind this digital reform.

Additionally, Kamikamica called for swift legislative action, stressing that pending Cabinet papers and Gazette publications shouldn’t delay the system’s functionality.

He also reinforced the need for rigorous stakeholder engagement, both internal and external, to ensure the reform’s long-term success.

The Deputy Prime Minister reaffirmed that this initiative is about more than just permits or software; it’s about broader reform.

