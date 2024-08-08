New Bookshop "Baka Books" Opens in Suva

[Source: Baka Books / Facebook]

Suva’s literary scene is set to receive a significant boost with the establishment of a new independent bookshop, “Baka Books’.

Baka Books aims to provide a vibrant and safe space for book lovers, offering a wide range of genres and hosting events for the community.

Baka Books was founded by three women, Akanisi Nabalarua, Samantha Magick and Adarshani Vikash, who is currently studying in the UK.

Article continues after advertisement

The founders say the goal of creating a new bookshop is to enable readers to discover new books, engage in meaningful discussions, and participate in a variety of literary events.

[Source: Baka Books / Facebook]

The store is occupied with a range of new Pacific-focused books from Fiji, Papua New Guinea, Hawaii, Australia, and New Zealand that are already in stock, alongside global general fiction and non-fiction titles.

Baka Books is dedicated to fostering a love for reading and supporting local and Pacific authors by featuring their works prominently in the store.