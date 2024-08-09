Nematode concerns impact Ginger trade

[File Photo]

Local exporters face ongoing difficulties in accessing the Australian market for fresh ginger due to concerns over nematode risks associated with Fiji-grown produce.

Despite these difficulties, Agriculture Minister Vatimi Rayalu reports progress in overcoming these barriers.

Rayalu states that the he Navua-based Vinaka Farm, a provider of organic ginger for local and international markets exported eight tonnes of fresh organic ginger to Australia in the last fiscal year.

This achievement, he says confirms the continued efforts to facilitate Fiji’s presence in the Australian market despite the hurdles.

Rayalu says the government, in collaboration with the Ministry of Trade and key industry players, is actively working to boost the production of organic ginger.

This initiative aims, he assures will enhance Fiji’s competitive edge globally and address the challenges of accessing the Australian market.

The bilateral quarantine agreement protocol for supplying ginger remains unchanged and continues to be implemented by the Ministry.

Despite the high regard for Fiji ginger in international markets, Rayalu says gaining entry to the Australian market has proven difficult.

To address this, he adds that the Ministry plans to support local agro-processors in expanding their capacity to add value to ginger and purchase more from local farmers.

The Minister also reveals ongoing discussions with Australian authorities and stakeholders are expected to explore opportunities for increasing Fiji’s market share for processed ginger and identify new market avenues locally and internationally.