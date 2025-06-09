NDRMO urges vigilance as severe weather warning continue

[File Photo]

The National Disaster Risk Management Office is urging the public, particularly those living in flood-prone and low-lying areas, to remain alert and prepared as heavy rainfall, possible flooding, and strong winds continue to affect the country.

This comes as a Heavy Rain Warning remains in force for the whole of Fiji.

In addition, a Strong Wind Warning is currently in effect for land areas in the Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups, Western Viti Levu, Northern Vanua Levu, and Kadavu.

Strong Wind Warnings also remain in force for surrounding waters, including Yasawa and Mamanuca waters, Southwest Viti Levu waters, Northern Vanua Levu waters, Kadavu waters, and the Vatu-i-Ra Passage.

The NDRMO has advised members of the public to secure their homes, boats, and any loose items to reduce the risk of damage.

People are also urged to exercise extreme caution when travelling, especially near rivers, streams, and coastal areas where conditions may rapidly deteriorate.

Mariners are strongly advised to avoid rough seas and to strictly comply with all marine warnings currently in force.

The NDRMO continues to encourage the public to closely monitor official weather updates and to follow all advisories and instructions issued by relevant authorities as the adverse weather conditions persist.

