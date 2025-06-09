Naucukidi seeks early trial date on Intimidation Charge

[file photo]

Acting Commissioner of Corrections Service Sevuloni Naucukidi, who is currently facing a charge of criminal intimidation, has requested the Suva Magistrate’s Court to have an early trial date set.

His lawyer informed the court that since all the disclosures have been served, they can move towards setting a trial date for this matter.

Magistrate Shageeth Somaratne questioned the Acting FCS’s Commissioners’ lawyers on why they wanted to expedite the matter since this is a recent charge.

Naucukidi’s lawyer informed the court that the charges laid are infringing on the Acting Commissioner’s employment since he is a Constitutional Office Holder.

The Magistrate informed the court that since the Director of Public Prosecutions representative is not present, he will adjourn this matter until next week to see whether the state prosecution is ready to proceed to trial

This matter will be called again next week on the 26th, and his bail has also been extended.

