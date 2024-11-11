Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Eastern Viti Levu

[File Photo]

A severe thunderstorm warning for heavy rainfall is now in force for eastern parts of Viti Levu.

This includes Nuku to Deuba, Suva, Buretu, Korovou, Dawasamu, Nakarotubu, Nalawa, Navatusila, Naikoro, and the rest of the interior parts of Viti Levu.

Fijians are urged to avoid flooded creeks and drains and to stay indoors.

The Weather Office states that it will continue to monitor the weather situation closely.

Meanwhile, a trough of low pressure lies slow moving over the eastern parts of the group and is expected to affect parts of the country till tomorrow while gradually drifting eastwards away from the group.