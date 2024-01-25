Natural Disaster

Residents warned of water disruptions

Sainiani Boila Multimedia Journalist [email protected]

January 25, 2024 10:11 pm

[File Photo]

The Water Authority of Fiji has issued a warning to residents in the Western Division to prepare for potential water disruptions in the wake of recent heavy rains and flooding.

A post on their official Facebook page states that the adverse weather is expected to continue, and customers are urged to store enough water to last two to three days.

The authority outlines that heavy rainfall can impact water supply systems and increase turbidity, leading to disruptions.

WAF teams will address faults once it is safe to do so, and water tanker trucks are on standby for emergencies.

Customers are encouraged to conserve water, invest in storage containers, and contact WAF for further information or assistance.

