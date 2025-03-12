Rain to persist

[File Photo]

The Nadi Weather Office has issued a heavy rain alert.

This is for the Yasawa and Mamanuca Groups, the Northern Division, the Eastern half of Viti Levu, Lau and Lomaiviti Groups, Kadavu and nearby smaller islands.

A trough of low pressure remains slow-moving over Fiji, bringing cloud, showers, and heavy rain, which is expected to persist until tomorrow.

The affected areas can expect occasional rain, heavy at times, with thunderstorms and isolated heavy falls.

The Fiji Meteorological Service warns that localised heavy rain may cause flash flooding in low-lying communities and crossings.

Motorists are advised to take extra caution due to wet roads and reduced visibility.

