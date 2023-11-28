NDMO urges Fijians to remain vigilant

The National Disaster Management Office is urging the public to take extra precautions, as heavy rain in some parts of Fiji has led to flooding.

The NDMO is also pleading with motorists to exercise caution, as heavy rain has resulted in reduced visibility on our roads.

Residents in flood-affected areas are advised to be on alert and take necessary precautionary measures should the need arise.

Parents of Year 12 students are urged to adhere to advisories issued by the Ministry of Education to ensure the safety of their children.

The NDMO reiterates that the safety of every individual is of paramount importance to them, and the general public must strictly adhere to advisories issued by the relevant authorities.