NDMO briefs Minister on disaster response

[Source: NDMO/ Facebook]

The National Disaster Management Office recently briefed the acting Minister for Disaster Management, Ro Filipe Tuisawau, regarding their readiness for the upcoming 2023–2024 cyclone season.

Ro Filipe was briefed about the measures and complex procedures involved in disaster response and the commitment to ensuring the safety and security of people during potential natural disasters.

The acting Minister has stressed the significance of keeping up with the latest weather forecasts for efficient decision-making in disaster management.

He also expresses his commitment to working closely with the NDMO and other relevant agencies to enhance disaster preparedness and response capabilities across the country.