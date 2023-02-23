NDMO assesses flood damages

Ba Town. [File Photo]

The Ministry of Disaster Management is conducting an assessment to determine the scope of the damage brought on by the recent floods in some parts of the country.

Minister Sakiasi Ditoka says they have collaborated with relevant partners to address the damages incurred during the flooding brought on by the heavy rain last weekend.

Ditoka says they will continue to monitor the situation and will work with relevant Ministries and the weather forecasters, given that we are still in the cyclone season.

“The damages we have been having are very light and wherever the damage has been we have sustained some damage as far as the infrastructure is concern, we quickly repaired those, so it’s all been handled and its all been taken care of. But we are still looking at the future to see the weather ahead of us Looks like we might have potentially two or three cyclones and if we get through this period without encountering them we will be very fortunate.”



Minister Sakiasi Ditoka.

Ditoka also confirms that they did not distribute any food rations as this was determined by their personnel monitoring affected residents in communities.