Fiji braces for Tropical Cyclone as rain triggers flooding

[Source: Fiji Met/ Facebook]

As Fiji prepares for an approaching tropical cyclone, heavy rainfall is causing flooding in various parts of the country.

The National Disaster Management Office is closely monitoring the situation with the Fiji Meteorological Office.

The tropical disturbance, TD02F has escalated into a tropical depression overnight.

Article continues after advertisement

Reports indicate flooding in Lovoni Village on Ovalau Island, parts of Tailevu, and low-lying areas in Naitasiri.

Meanwhile, the Fiji Roads Authority is actively working to clear a fallen tree on Moala Street in Samabaula.

In light of the adverse conditions, NDMO urges the public to exercise caution and avoid attempting to traverse flooded roads, rivers, bridges, crossings or walkways.

The Nadi Weather Office forecasts a potential escalation of the tropical depression into a tropical cyclone within the next 24 hours.

It adds that effects may become noticeable starting tomorrow and persist through Wednesday.