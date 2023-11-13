Fiji braces for Tropical Cyclone as alerts issued

[Source: Fiji Met]

Tropical Disturbance 02F has rapidly escalated into a tropical depression overnight and is anticipated to elevate to Tropical Cyclone Two status within the next 24 hours.

Fiji Meteorological Service Acting Director Bipen Prakash has indicated that according to the current trajectory, the system is tracking to the West of Viti Levu, but there is an inherent risk of it crossing over the region.

“This cyclone is strong enough to you know break tree branches, blow away unsecured and loose materials, temporary shelters and you know structures so this is possibly an opportunity for people to prepare because the winds are expected to you know, pick up from later tomorrow and into Wednesday. So people still have time for preparation now and then they should take heed of these warnings and take appropriate action.”

Article continues after advertisement

Prakash has emphasized that the onset of destructive winds is expected to impact the country from tomorrow through Wednesday, with a potential clearance by Thursday.

A storm alert has been activated for Yasawa and Mamanuca Group, Western/Southern Viti Levu, Vatulele, Kadavu, and nearby smaller islands.

Meanwhile, a gale alert remains in effect for the western half of Vanua Levu, Eastern Viti Levu and the Lomaiviti group.



Flooded road [Source: NDMO]

Simultaneously, the Weather Office has issued a heavy rain warning encompassing the entire Fiji Group.

Prakash has noted that the current intensity prognosis places the cyclone at Category 2, although uncertainties persist.