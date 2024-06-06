Nationwide drug operations ramp up

Assistant Commissioner of Police Chief of Operations Livai Driu says they are trying to break the vicious drug cycle, one case at a time, from cultivation, manufacturing, distribution, and possession.

ACP Driu highlighted this as more than 1,200 plants believed to be marijuana were seized from a farm in the Nukunuku area, Natewa, Savusavu .

He says the owner of the farm is yet to be established as investigations continue.

He adds that a 20-year-old farmer was also arrested by Tukavesi Police for alleged unlawful possession of dried leaves to be marijuana yesterday.

In the Central Division, a 32-year-old man was arrested in Suva after he was allegedly found with white substances believed to be methamphetamine and several used and new insulin needles.

ACP Driu adds that a high number of arrests were recorded in the South and Western Divisions.

Yesterday, a man was arrested along Lakeba Street in Samabula for alleged possession following the discovery of dried leaves that tested positive for marijuana.

At the Nanuku Settlement, a 20-year-old man was taken into custody following the discovery of white crystals believed to be methamphetamine.

In the Western Division, a 32-year-old man was arrested at the Nadi carrier stand following the discovery of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

Also arrested in Nadi, at Qeleloa, was a 28-year-old man, allegedly found with several sachets of dried leaves believed to be marijuana.

A 31-year-old man was arrested in Korovuto following the discovery of dried leaves believed to be marijuana and white substances believed to be methamphetamine.

At the Lautoka minivan stand, a 28-year-old man was arrested for alleged unlawful possession of illicit drugs believed to be marijuana.

The Assistant Commissioner of Police Operations adds that a number of suspects were also charged and produced in court for cases of unlawful possession of illicit drugs last week.

ACP Driu says the tempo of drug operations has been heightened to mitigate crimes linked to drugs.

He adds that integration efforts are continuing with stakeholders through existing social, traditional, and religious structures to tackle Fiji’s drug crisis.