National Archives stress historical record-keeping

[Source: Flickr]

The National Archives is raising awareness on the importance of archives, highlighting the advantages of good record-keeping of historic moments in Fiji.

Principal Archivist Timoci Balenaivalu says archives are a vital part in Fijian history.

He highlights that to provide a better glimpse of the Fijian history they are negotiating to develop branches in the Western and Northern divisions.

Balenaivalu believes digital archiving is the way forward to preserving Fiji’s documentary heritage.

“So we have been working hard to actually ensure that we are on par with the technology that is available. And I think that was the focus of our discussion yesterday during the Assistant Prime Minister’s visit, being the chief guest of our program, where we discussed a lot on what are the gaps that we have and how we can ensure that, you know, we keep up with the trends, current trends, and technological advances.”

Balenaivalu says they are negotiating with its partners about expanding the National Archives Center.

“Focusing on ensuring that we are able to provide access to this information that we have, as currently the National Archives of Fiji is only located in Suva. And we have the people in the Western Division and the Northern Division that actually write to us, email to us, you know, seeking available information.”

Emitai Boladuadua, who has been part of the national archives for decades, supports the digitization initiative.

The theme for this year’s event is “Cyber Archives: How Technological Advances Are Impacting Our Field.”