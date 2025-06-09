Nasivi River embankment works set for 2026

[file photo]

Families living along the Nasivi River in Tavua can look forward to safer communities, with major embankment works scheduled to begin in the second quarter of 2026.

The project aims to stabilize vulnerable riverbanks and protect nearby settlements from recurring floods.

This was revealed by Minister for Information Lynda Tabuya during a Town Hall meeting in Tavua, organized by the Fijian Media Association, where she spoke on behalf of the Minister for Agriculture and Waterways.

Tabuya says emergency clearing of the Tagitagi Creek, carried out to reduce localized flooding and protect homes was completed in mid-2025.

She reaffirmed their commitment to strengthening community resilience through infrastructure investments that protect lives and livelihoods from the impacts of flooding and riverbank erosion.

