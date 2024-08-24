Nasinu town council steps up fight against drugs

The Nasinu Town Council is working closely with the relevant stakeholders, youth group, and the police to combat the issue of drugs in the area.

This was stressed b Nasinu Town Council Special Administrator Chair, Felix Magnus, who believes that Nasinu is one of the hotspots of illegal activities as it is densely populated and has a high rate of unemployment and school dropout.

Magnus says that by addressing drug abuse comprehensively, the council can improve the quality of life for its residents, foster economic development, and build a stronger and healthier community.

“In order to solve this problem, we need a committed effort from both the government and the stakeholders on board. And we also need a commitment from individual families to talk to their children. They spend time with their kids at home, and they bring their kids up in the best way that they can.”

Magnus adds that to solve the prevalent issues, the council needs support from the government, parents, and religious institutions.

He says that by prioritizing the safety of children from drugs and illegal activities, we invest in their present and future well-being and contribute to a healthier, more positive society.