Nasinu steps up to fight health and social challenges

[ Source: Nasinu town council / Facebook ]

Increasing concerns over drug abuse, mental health issues and other health-related challenges in Nasinu have sparked a unified response from authorities.

A full day of community outreach activities, including a cleanup campaign and youth awareness sessions, aimed to tackle these critical issues.

The sessions focused on educating young people about HIV/AIDS prevention, drug misuse, and the importance of mental well-being.

St. Giles Hospital has seen an increase in drug-related cases in recent months, signaling an urgent need for greater awareness and preventive action.

Health officials have stressed the importance of early intervention and promoting safe behaviors to reduce the spread of infectious diseases.

Mental health challenges were also a focal point, with many young people facing emotional and psychological struggles.

The outreach also addressed broader issues like poverty, education, and social justice, with the goal of creating a more supportive environment for youth and families.

Authorities warned about the dangers of excessive screen time, which they believe could contribute to criminal behavior and negative effects on mental and physical health.

The community is urged to unite in tackling these challenges and work together to create a safer and healthier society.





