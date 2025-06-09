Nasinu pays tribute to late Tui Kalabu

Ratu Paula Rawiriwiri. [Photo Credit: Supplied]

Last night, during the final evening of the Nasinu Carnival, the Nasinu Town Council paid tribute to Ratu Paula Rawiriwiri, the respected traditional leader of the Vanua o Kalabu, on whose land Nasinu is built. He passed away earlier this week, leaving a lasting legacy.

In his speech, Nasinu Town Council CEO Felix Magnus honoured the deep connection between the Kalabu landowners and the town’s growth, calling for a moment of silence to pay respects to the late Turaga na Tui Kalabu.

Magnus praised the significant contributions of the Kalabu landowners to Fiji’s development and its people, highlighting Ratu Paula’s dedication.

“A man who gave everything to Fiji, to the citizens of Fiji, so everyone, regardless of ethnicity, belief, or background, could make a home here in Nasinu.”

Minister for Local Government, Maciu Naulumisa, also expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family and the Vanua.

The Kalabu landowners remain the primary custodians of Nasinu, which is home to more than 1,312 households from diverse backgrounds.

Their land continues to support business growth, including the upcoming 100-bed hospital project, set to begin soon in partnership with India.

