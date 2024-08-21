Nasinu contestants discover military life

Contestants of the 2024 Vodafone and Gavya Nasinu Festival today visited the Republic of Fiji Military Forces training group, where they gained insight into the work of the officers.

Miss PRB, Adi Sala Gonerara expressed her deep admiration for the military, emphasizing the importance of respecting those who serve.

The visit left a significant impact on the contestants, many of whom now hold a newfound respect for the military.

She says the festival organizers included this visit in the program to highlight the challenges and hard work that military personnel endure.

“I’m excited to enter this military compound. Speaking from my point of view, it’s such a good time to come and experience what the officers are really doing out here in the field. And it’s so emotional to see the struggles they’ve been through, all the sleepless nights they spent, and the training they do.”

Gonerara adds it is important to acknowledge the service that military provides to the country.

As part of the festival’s ongoing activities, the contestants will take the stage this evening to celebrate Melanesian and Pacific Island Night, continuing the event’s theme of cultural appreciation and community unity.