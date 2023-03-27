Nasinu burial ground available for five more years

Acting Commissioner for Corrections Salote Panapasa [Source: Fiji Government]

Acting Commissioner for Corrections Salote Panapasa says there is great potential for the Nasinu cemetery to cater for more burial plots in the next four to five years.

With death occurring nearly every day, the cemetery department under the Fiji Correctional Service continues to work on what is available.

Panasapasa adds another great relief for them: the changes made to allow the reopening of burial plots twice every 14 years.

She says this has really been helpful in terms of space and making use of the burial plot and land that are available.

There is also a plateau at the top of Suva Cemetery that caters to a few burial spaces.