Nasinu and Suva Councils join forces with Police to boost safety

[ Source: Suva City Council]

Two of the largest municipalities will work together with the Police Force to tackle security challenges.

Nasinu Town and Suva City Councils formally signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Force.

Nasinu Town Council Executive Chairman Felix Magnus says by working closely with the force, they are ensuring that safety remains a top priority in the communities.

He says this partnership will allow them to take a proactive approach in crime prevention, while also fostering stronger relationships between law enforcement and our residents.

Suva City Council Executive Chairman Tevita Boseiwaqa also highlighted the MOU’s importance in tackling urban security challenges.

He says Suva is the heart of Fiji’s economic and social activities, and with that comes unique security concerns.

He says through this agreement, they are taking decisive steps to make Suva a safer place for businesses, residents, and visitors alike.

Police Commissioner Rusiate Tudravu reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to working with municipal councils to enhance public safety.

The Commissioner says community policing is most effective when it is done in partnership with local government.

He says the MOU allows them to work closely with Nasinu and Suva City Councils to combat crime, engage with communities, and ensure that law enforcement resources are deployed efficiently.

The MOU was signed following successful joint operations that led to key arrests in high-crime areas.

Moving forward, the councils and police force will establish regular review meetings, shared task forces, and joint programs to sustain and expand their security initiatives.

The Nasinu and Suva City Councils urge residents, businesses, and community leaders to support this initiative by reporting suspicious activities, participating in community policing programs, and working together to ensure safer neighborhoods.

