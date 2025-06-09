Nasinu aims to raise $100K for new church

Nasinu Secondary School.

Nasinu Secondary School is beginning a new chapter with steady progress on its long-awaited school chapel.

Principal Naisa Toko says the chapel is more than just a building; it embodies the collective aspirations of everyone involved with the school – all united by a shared goal to enhance the learning environment through spiritual and community foundations.

Toko says the school chapel, a dream nearly two decades in the making since its inception in 2007.

“Nasinu looks forward to a new beginning, to new good better days to come, starting off with the building of the school chapel. We all believe that sowing a good seed, we will expect a good harvest.”

All Nations Christian Fellowship Superintendent Reverend Epeli Ratabacaca opened the project with a donation of $16,000.

Other families within the school community will be contributing $100 per family, aiming to raise a total of $100,000 through fundraising.

