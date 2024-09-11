Nasau praised for its resilience

Nasau Village in Koro Islands

The village of Nasau in Koro Islands, which was devastated by Tropical Cyclone Winston in 2016, was praised for its resilience and determination in the face of adversity.

Nasau was among the hardest hit, with homes, infrastructure, and livelihoods severely impacted.

However, the village’s commitment to rebuilding their lives has become a symbol of hope and determination across Fiji.

During his tour of the village, Minister for Justice, Siromi Turaga, commended the community for its unwavering spirit as they continued to rebuild after the destructive cyclone.

“There’s much difference, significantly different from what they have today. Most certainly yes and it’s a good feeling because there’s a lot of trauma involved.”

Turaga stresses that government aid will be most effective when people take the first step in helping themselves.

Nasau’s traditional herald Apenisa Malai also expressed his gratitude to the government for its ongoing support while acknowledging the village’s journey toward self-reliance.

“Our people have always believed in working together as a community. We have faced difficulties, but we are determined to rebuild and strengthen our village for future generations.”

This moment serves as a testament to the enduring strength of the people of Nasau, who, despite facing tremendous challenges, remain committed to rebuilding their futures.