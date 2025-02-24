Naroi villagers face strong winds, high waves

[Source: SV Passage/ File Photo]

Residents of Naroi village in Moala are experiencing the full force of Tropical Cyclone Rae.

A resident Temo Raco says they are experiencing strong, shifting winds and high waves.

He says Naroi is home to approximately 500 villagers across 100 households.

Raco says the community had prepared for the cyclone’s arrival, taking precautionary measures yesterday.

However, he stresses that if the condition worsens residents will seek shelter in the church and the village hall.

National Disaster Management Minister Sakiasi Ditoka is urging all Fijians to remain vigilant and heed the warnings issued by authorities.

“We are very pleased to see that once the warnings are given, the people are now taking heed of those but you can’t warn people enough, you have to keep issuing out those warnings and in the past, we’ve had people who haven’t listened to the warnings and they’ve had to pay the price later but we’re very thankful that so far people seem to be heeding the warnings.”

Authorities are continuing to monitor the situation and provide updates to ensure the safety of all Fijians.

