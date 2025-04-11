Nandani graduates against the odds

Neha Nandani [left] with her family

After years of hardship and hard work, Neha Nandani is proud to have graduated from the University of the South Pacific, a milestone that holds deep meaning for her.

She graduated with a degree in Agriculture and Geography.

She shares that it was not easy completing her studies while being a mother, as she had to juggle responsibilities at home along with academic demands.

Article continues after advertisement

She adds that there were times she felt overwhelmed, but her determination to succeed and create a better future for her family kept her going.

Nandani says the journey was filled with late nights, sacrifices, and emotional challenges, but standing in her graduation gown today makes it all worth it.

“After getting married, it was a really tough time for me—having two kids, my husband, and the workload. I was still working in the Ministry of Agriculture, and it’s really hard to manage both work and household duties, plus the studies.”

She adds that her family especially her husband, was very supportive and played a major role in her success.

Nandani says she hopes her story will inspire other young mothers to never give up on their dreams.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.