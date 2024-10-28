Namosi landowners demand consultation

The Namosi Landowners Committee, Lomani Au Maroroi Au, has expressed its openness to sustainable development, provided that landowners are fully consulted.

Committee Chair Sipiriano Nariva emphasized that moving forward with projects without consultation disrespects the traditional protocols and values of the landowners.

Nariva says traditional customs impose certain rules and regulations that must be observed, highlighting that bypassing the landowners disregards these norms.

“This is our home, and we cannot just give it away for development purposes, so it’s crucial for developers to follow the proper channel. The development is okay; it’s the lack of consultation that is an issue.”

The committee has committed to persistently approaching relevant ministries and officials to ensure developers follow proper procedures.

Currently, Navunikabi village in Namosi strongly opposes the construction of three proposed hydroelectric dams located just 1 kilometer away. Villagers fear the dams could lead to flooding, posing a significant risk to their lives and the well-being of future generations.

Meanwhile, a recent release by the Electricity Fiji Limited confirms that the Namosi hydroelectric scheme is currently under investigation, where a feasibility study will determine the next steps.