Namosi fights to save its youth

The province of Namosi is facing a deepening crisis as drug use and HIV rates among youth continue to rise.

Village leaders are sounding the alarm, calling for urgent intervention to curb the growing impact of these issues on the younger generation.

Namosi’s Paramount Chief Ratu Suliano Matanitobua has expressed grave concern over the situation, saying it is heartbreaking to see young people fall victim to these social challenges.

He says that at the heart of these discussions is the goal of making Namosi a drug-free province in the coming years.

“Drugs and HIV are the biggest concerns. And I am a strong advocate for this cause. I have spoken in the GCC and made my voice heard. But I don’t want my people to suffer from this pandemic, and not just my people.”

Ratu Suliano calls for more awareness campaigns, rehabilitation programs, and stronger community engagement, as leaders push for concrete solutions.

The Great Council of Chiefs, under the leadership of Chair Ratu Viliame Seruvakula has vowed to work closely with district representatives to improve communication and strengthen efforts to combat drug-related issues.

With rising drug use and HIV cases threatening the youth of Namosi, leaders are calling for urgent action to break the cycle. Both traditional and government authorities recognize the need for stronger awareness, better support systems, and community-driven interventions.

