Name and shame on the cards

The Ministry of Trade is reviewing the Food Safety Act and the Consumer Council Act as part of its efforts to address unethical practices by businesses.

Currently, these laws do not allow for the public naming and shaming of those involved in such behavior.

The Consumer Council of Fiji has, in the past, refrained from naming specific businesses that came under their spotlight.

Deputy Prime Minister and Minister for Trade, Manoa Kamikamica says the government is considering changes to these laws to enable more transparency and hold businesses accountable for their actions.

“So hopefully, whatever needs to be done to sort of teach that particular supermarket a lesson is done. Because, you know, as a government, we want to make sure that the quality of food our people are getting is of a good standard.”

Kamikamica adds that last year, they temporarily closed three supermarkets due to non-compliance with food safety regulations.

He states that the proposed changes to the legislation would allow for the public identification of supermarkets engaging in unethical behavior, ensuring that businesses cannot continue such practices without facing consequences.

