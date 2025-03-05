Nalumisa eyes economic gains for Lautoka and Ba

[File Photo]

Minister for Local Government Maciu Nalumisa is already eyeing more economic activities in Lautoka and Ba ahead of the completion of two major projects.

He says once the Lautoka Swimming Pool and Govind Park project in Ba are completed, they will bring economic benefits to local businesses, with attendees utilizing taxis, buses, food and beverages from kiosks, lodging, and other services.

Nalumisa says these facilities were critical for hosting local sporting events and generating revenue.

Article continues after advertisement

The Minister says Lautoka Swimming Pool is expected to be completed before the end of the next fiscal year.

Meanwhile, the Govind Park project phase 2 is expected to be completed before the start of the next financial year.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.