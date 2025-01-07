Nakarawa sent on leave amid serious allegations

Fiji Corrections Services Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa has been sent on leave.

Fiji Corrections Services Commissioner Dr. Jalesi Nakarawa has been sent on leave.

Minister for Justice Siromi Turaga says the Ministry has received reports of serious incidents and potential breaches within the Fiji Corrections Service under Dr. Nakarawa’s leadership.

He adds that these allegations raise significant concerns regarding the governance, security, conduct, management, and administration of the Fiji Corrections Service, warranting immediate investigation.

Article continues after advertisement

To facilitate a thorough and independent investigation, Dr. Nakarawa will remain on leave with full entitlements during this period.

In his absence, Deputy Commissioner of Corrections Auta Moceisuva will serve as Acting Commissioner.