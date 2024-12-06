Nakabuta is home, and we will stay: Whippy

Relocation is not an option for residents of Nakabuta Estate, Wainunu, in Bua, despite government advice regarding their safety and well-being.

Community elder Julian Whippy, in an emotional statement, says Nakabuta is the only home they know, and they will continue to fight for its protection and ownership.

He says the land has very strong emotional ties as it is the final resting place of the ancestors of the Whippy family.

However, the issue has been exacerbated as the area is now severely impacted by mudslides, a problem that has been ongoing for nearly two years.

“This is our home. I was born, raised, and lived throughout my entire 79 years in this beautiful place. Relocating to another place is a no; it’s hard. It will be a tough one for us because this is my homeland. I have a bond and connections to this land. This is the first home and resting place of the first David Whippy who settled in Fiji, so the connection to my ancestors and how my future generation will connect to it is all in this place.

Whippy warns that the future of Nakabuta could worsen as the effects of climate change take a heavier toll on the land.

“This is a small paradise. Our fishing grounds are our hope, and we used to be proud of them because of all the fish and crabs, but now there are no more; all marine organisms are gone. The seawater is muddy. The shoreline and beachfront are being replaced with all the mud. It’s about 6 ft high. We are now going further out in the deep sea to fish. That is the reality of what is happening here in Nakabuta.”

One resident, who has temporarily moved out, remains hopeful that the government will address the environmental issues affecting the area.

“Nakabuta is home. The decision for us to move was a tough one. We were left with no other option, and we were given only a day to vacate our home. Our life was at risk, but we had to leave everything behind, and now we are living in a temporary home, but we will go home if there is a solution provided by the government for us in Nakabuta.”

The landslides have not only damaged homes and village grounds but also impacted the community church and food sources, forcing villagers to fish further out to sea, often returning with empty baskets.

In 2023, a massive landslide buried parts of the community after heavy rainfall, and the debris continues to flow into the sea.

The government has committed to assisting affected communities but insists that relocation will not be forced; the decision is up to the villagers.

Minister for Rural Development Sakiasi Ditoka told FBC News that while relocation is not mandatory, the safety of the villagers remains a top priority.