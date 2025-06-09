Naivakacau gets new evacuation centre

[Photo Credit: Fiji Government]

Naivakacau Village in Tailevu has completed a new evacuation centre and ablution block.

The project will help strengthen disaster preparedness and enhance living conditions for villagers.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management Sakiasi Ditoka states the project showcases the government’s commitment to protecting rural communities most at risk from natural disasters.

He adds the facilities provide safe, inclusive, and accessible spaces for families, women, and the elderly during emergencies.

Naivakacau Village Women’s Club leader . Losana Bitu, said the disability-friendly facilities bring peace of mind and ensure safety and dignity for all residents.

Ditoka said the government invested about $50,000 in the projects and acknolwdged the partnership between the Ministry, local authorities, and the Naivakacau villagers.

He adds true progress comes through collaboration and unity.

Village Headman Navitalai Vunimoli said the new facilities would strengthen the villager’s preparedness and comfort during disasters.

