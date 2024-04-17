Nainiu overcomes hardships to achieve degree

Despite facing financial and family hardships, 22-year-old Kelera Nainiu defied all odds to complete her Bachelor of Forestry degree at the Fiji National University and successfully graduated today.

Nainiu says her parents’ separation did not deter her from achieving her dreams, as she was brought up by her grandparents.

The Nayavu, Wainibuka natives is all set to join the forestry workforce and help curb the issue of climate change.

Article continues after advertisement

“I like this program very much because it deals with the reality that we’ve been experiencing right now: climate change. I come from a village where we experience climate change, such as flooding and various other issues. I want to urge the public and people to take action because climate change is real.”

She was among over 300 students who graduated from FNU in Suva today.