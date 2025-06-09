Nadi native graduate overcomes hardship to complete media and communication degree

23 year-old Kata Wiseman Koli, originally from Nawaka, Nadi with maternal links to Veinuqa in Tailevu, graduated today with a Bachelor of Media and Communication—an achievement he describes as the result of perseverance through years of personal, financial, and academic challenges.

Koli, well-known in Fiji’s media circles, had balanced full-time work with studies, noting that his second year was the most difficult especially with the media industry and university attachment requirements, disrupted learning during the COVID-19 pandemic, and financial issues left himstruggling to complete his compulsory units.

“During covid in 2021, second semester I didn’t finish the four units that was offered and was required by the University to be completed on that year, so I stayed in Suva and when the border opened I was also applying to go down to Nadi to see my family because my family were affected during the pandemic, and when I got home studies I never thought I’d want to complete those units, so I went home and I got sick but at the same time I tried doing online studies as well but I only attended 3 weeks of studies.”

As a TELS-sponsored student, Kata was then required to pay out of pocket for repeated units, an added burden given his family’s limited income.

“My mum is a market vendor selling roti and juice, and my dad turned to full-time farming after retiring and we didn’t have much to afford my tuition.”

Moreover, Kata credited his Mataqali trustees from the “Vanua o Nalagi, vua na Momo na Tui Nawaka” for funding the outstanding units, enabling him to complete the degree explaining that it was entire villages support that made his academic journey a success.

He added that work commitments as a professional photographer at one of Fiji’s prominent media houses often forced him to miss classes, making the journey even more demanding.

Koli dedicates his graduation to God, his parents, extended family, and his community in Nawaka and Veinuqa.

“This success is for them. I got the certificate, but they helped me make this happen.”

In his advice, Koli is encouraging students who are facing similar challenges to stay focused and avoid peer pressure.

“Think of the sacrifices your parents make. Work towards your goals,avoid drugs and distractions, and make their struggles worth it.”

