Nabouwalu youth lead project to protect river and marine life

The youth of Nabouwalu in Bua have taken on the responsibility to protect the river in their village by engaging in a mangrove planting project.

The lack of mangrove plants in the river is leading to a decline in fish stocks.

Continuous sand erosion has caused the river mouth to become shallow, thereby affecting marine organisms.

Article continues after advertisement

Youth member Salote Tinaimakosoi says they have planted 1,500 mangroves in the estuary so far, while 500 plants are still in the nursery.

“If you visit Nabouwalu, you will notice the lack of mangrove plants in the coastal area. Which was not the case 10 years ago. Even the river mouth is getting shallow. That is why we have started with this initiative of re-planting mangroves to get back that look. We need to protect our coasts since a portion of the beachfront is gone with the wave.”

Tinaimakosoi emphasizes the importance of reinstating the river mouth, which serves as a safe habitat for marine organisms.

The youth group is seeking help from non-governmental organizations to protect their shores from the “impacts of climate change.”