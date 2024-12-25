Nabavatu families celebrate love and unity

This Christmas, 37 families at the Nabavatu Relocation Project’s temporary site came together for another holiday season filled with joy and love, despite the challenges they face.

This year marks their fourth Christmas in tents after the geohazard event caused by Tropical Cyclone Ana in 2021 forced them to abandon their village.

While the tents they call home are worn out and living conditions remain tough, their spirit remains strong.

For Esala Tawake, while this Christmas morning marked another day spent under his tent at the Nadoiviri temporary site, it didn’t stop him from celebrating with his family.

He reflected on the importance of being together, saying that even though they’re still living in tents, the fact that they are united is what truly matters.

“We are thankful to God for another Christmas. Despite the condition of our home, we continue to celebrate and give thanks to the Lord. The music you are hearing is villagers thanking the Lord in praise for the news that we will be moving out next year. It has been a tough year with its own set of challenges but it’s the love and care that we continue to live life.”

This Christmas, there is a renewed sense of hope among Esala and his neighbors.

Many believe this will be the last Christmas they spend in temporary shelters.

“I just want to express my gratitude and acknowledgment to the government for the news that the work will commence next January. You see that happiness in every household because we will be having a new home come next Christmas.”

Esala mentioned that they are looking forward to the New Year, knowing that the construction of their new homes will begin soon.

“I remember the word from the last government one week after we moved to this temporary site is that we should be in this site for three months, but it’s almost 4 years now. Life goes on; we are still waiting. Some have passed on and some have been born while we were in this temporary site, but it’s through God’s love alone.”

The next phase of the Nabavatu Relocation project is expected to result in the construction of 37 new homes – with the project set to begin in January next year.

This news has brought fresh optimism to the community, who eagerly await the day they can finally move into their permanent homes.

Despite the difficulties they continue to face, the families remain resilient, holding on to the true spirit of Christmas.

The love of family, hope for a better future, and the promise of new beginnings keep their spirits high, reminding them that Christmas is about more than just the place they live, it is about the love, unity and strength that bind them together.