Nabalarua appointed as FHL Chair

Newly appointed chair for Fijian Holdings LimitedRokoseru Nabalarua [Source: FHL]

Rokoseru Nabalarua has been appointed as a new chair for Fijian Holdings Limited and will assume his duties on April 1st.

Nabalarua replaces Sakiusa Raivoce, who remains on the board as an independent Director and Deputy Chairman.

The FHL says Nabalarua brings a wealth of experience and expertise to steer the FHL towards new and greater heights of success.

Welcoming Nabalarua to his new role, the board and management express confidence in his ability to continue moving the company forward.

Fijian Holding Holdings Limited also states that Nabalarua is well positioned to build upon the foundation laid by his predecessor and lead FHL into a prosperous future.

Acknowledging the invaluable contributions by Raivoce, who has been an integral part of their Group since 2013, the board, management, and staff extend their heartfelt gratitude for his dedicated service and leadership.

The FHL says transition in the board leadership signifies a smooth continuation of their mission while staying at the forefront of innovation and excellence.