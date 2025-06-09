MV Colata launched to deliver services, aid to remote Lau

MV Colata. [Photo Credit: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management]

The Government has strengthened its commitment to leaving no Fijian behind with the commissioning of the new maritime work vessel, MV Colata.

Minister for Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management, Sakiasi R Ditoka, officiated the ceremony in Suva, calling the event a proud moment for the Ministry, the Government, and the people of Fiji.

Funded at $342,000, the MV Colata will operate as both a mobile government office and disaster response vessel serving the remote outer islands of Lau.

[Photo Credit: Ministry of Rural and Maritime Development and Disaster Management]

It will carry government officers from various ministries directly to these islands, allowing residents to access essential services without making costly and lengthy trips to Suva or divisional offices.

“When disaster strikes, this vessel will be a lifeline, delivering emergency supplies and transporting assessment teams to ensure no island is left isolatedor forgotten.”

The vessel is named after the chiefly lineage of Nayavu in Tailevu, symbolizing the connection between Tailevu and Lau provinces.

The Minister added that through this vessel, a piece of Nayavu’s heritage will serve as a lifeline to the people of Lau, truly embodying vanua in motion and unity through service.

