Mushroom farmer reaping benefits

In a bid to encourage more individuals to try mushroom cultivation, a Lautoka farmer is advocating for the development of a thriving fungi business in Fiji.

Citing the increasing demand for mushrooms from high-end restaurants, supermarkets and hotels, Ashneel Chand believes that mushroom farming holds significant potential for economic growth and prosperity in the country.

Chand, an experienced mushroom farmer, acknowledges the initial challenges that may accompany starting a mushroom farm.

However, he firmly believes that once the industry gains momentum, farmers will reap the rewards and appreciate the benefits of mushroom cultivation.

Chand says mushrooms have a lot of health benefits associated.

He currently supplies supermarkets and a few hotels in Nadi.

Fiji is already producing over 1 million bags of mushrooms with the assistance of the Fiji Juncao Technology Demonstration Center in Nadi, valued at an impressive $5 million.

The centre has also supplied 103,000 mushroom substrates to over 900 individuals in the past five years.