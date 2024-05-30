Municipal councils urged to diversify income sources

[Source: Fiji Government/ Facebook]

Local Government Minister Maciu Nalumisa is encouraging all municipal councils to stop heavily relying on the government.

Speaking during the 1st ratepayers’ forum in Ba on Wednesday, Nalumisa stressed that the government wants special administrators and their staff to broaden their income sources.

He adds that such forums are important so that all parties can share their concerns and come up with amicable solutions.

Article continues after advertisement

“So what we have been encouraging, what we have been challenging our newly appointed administrators is to be innovative in the way they do business here in Ba Town Council. Because for us to serve you better, of course, if you look at the collection of rates for this current year, we are sitting at 68%. So we need to come up with ways of how we can broaden that income basket so that we can serve you better.”

Nalumisa says that a number of development projects have been planned for Ba Town.

He adds the main one is to resolve the flooding issue which has been plaguing the town for many years.

Nalumisa states that the council is also looking at providing more green spaces for the ratepayers for picnics and leisure time with families.