Municipal Councils and Consumer Council boost accountability

The Consumer Council of Fiji is working with municipal councils to strengthen their initiative of ensuring fair trading practices for the people.

Chief Executive Officer Seema Shandil says the council is actively working to address ongoing issues.

She adds that the partnership with municipal councils has proven to be effective and is aimed at monitoring emerging concerns and ensuring compliance with consumer protection laws.

Shandil says that municipal councils are in continuous communication with retailers and supermarket chains to remind them of their obligations.

She adds that this collaborative effort is crucial in promoting transparency and ensuring that consumers are protected.

“So we have been meeting with the retailers, and I would say there’s been progress. We are now connected through platforms like WhatsApp, so as soon as we see any issues, we flag them directly to the executive management or directors, and they are rectified instantly. The directors have also requested the council to provide them with advice.”

She says it also plays a key role in holding businesses accountable for fair and ethical trading practices.

Shandil adds that, moving forward, consumers can expect a more visible presence of the council, as its aim is to protect the rights and interests of all consumers.

