Multiple health issues flagged at health camp

A free health screening camp was held today at Albert Park in Suva, revealing high rates of hypertension, diabetes, and heart conditions among those screened.

The screenings were conducted by medical professionals from MIOT Pacific in partnership with the Indian Naval Ship Kadmatt and the Republic of Fiji Navy Forces.

Dr. Charlene Shekar, a General Practitioner at MIOT, says most patients had at least one of these conditions, while some were managing multiple health issues at the same time.

Article continues after advertisement

She confirmed that many patients have been referred for further check-ups.

“They need to go for their regular SOPD clinics, for which I have already given the referral and the cardiologist as well. If they haven’t attended their regular clinics, their last cardiologist appointment was probably more than three years ago.”

Indian High Commissioner to Fiji, Suneet Mehta, says Fiji and India have signed various agreements to strengthen health services.

He adds that this includes sending expertise from India to provide support in key areas.

Stream the best of Fiji on VITI+. Anytime. Anywhere.