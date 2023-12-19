Multimillion dollar Crowne Plaza set for soft launch

The Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort & Spa.

The Crowne Plaza Fiji Nadi Bay Resort & Spa is set to have a soft launch early next year.

The multimillion-dollar project, owned by Jay Singh, a former Fijian citizen now based in the United States is poised to redefine the region’s hospitality landscape.

Tourism Fiji CEO Brent Hill expresses his enthusiasm for the project, highlighting its significance in showcasing Fiji’s progress and resilience in the face of challenges.

Hill says the resort, situated in Wailoaloa, is a symbol of Fiji’s determination to move forward and revitalize its tourism industry post-pandemic.

Hill further reveals that the resort, boasting over 340 rooms, will offer guests a blend of luxury and an immersive experience amidst Fiji’s breathtaking natural vistas.

“Over the summer, they’re planning a soft launch exclusively for locals. This initial phase allows locals to experience the resort firsthand before its global debut in early 2024.”

Previously known as the Pullman Nadi Bay Resort and Spa Fiji, the property teetered on the brink of closure during the pandemic.

However, under Singh’s stewardship, it has been transformed into a premier hospitality destination.

A standout feature of the revamped resort is its cutting-edge 600-seat convention centre.