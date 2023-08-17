Multi-lateral partnership prioritises digital connectivity

Addressing geo-graphic isolation is at the center of a multi-lateral digital connectivity partnership.

The new Digital Connectivity and Cybersecurity Partnership-Pacific (DCCP) between the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) and the University of the South Pacific will benefit 12 Pacific Island countries, including Fiji.

The Assistant Administrator, Michael Schiffer, says USAID will facilitate investments in broadband connectivity and digital government transformation, promote community-level solutions, and leverage traditional and non-traditional technologies through USAID.

Minister for Communication Manoa Kamikamica says a strategic partnership like this is key to ensuring that Fiji and the Pacific progress to a sustainable digital economy.

USAID will build on existing investments in the Pacific’s digital ecosystem, promote regional partnerships, and engage directly with 12 Pacific Island countries.

These 12 countries are Fiji, the Federated States of Micronesia, Kiribati, Nauru, Palau, Papua New Guinea, the Republic of the Marshall Islands, Samoa, the Solomon Islands, Tonga, Tuvalu, and Vanuatu.