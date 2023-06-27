Much anticipation from national budget: Shandil

The Consumer Council says it understands that the government will need to make some tough decisions to increase its fiscal status in the upcoming budget.

Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad has already indicated that the current rate of 9 percent VAT will increase, but they will increase support for people currently on the social welfare system to cushion the effect of the VAT increase.

Council Chief Executive Seema Shandil says they are optimistic that consumers will be at the heart of the much anticipated national budget.

Definitely, the budget will focus on delivering a stronger and secure economy and a fairer society, trying to build a stronger foundation for a better future for all the Fijians

Shandil says they have also made budget submissions to ensure that consumers’ voices are heard.

We have submitted to either maintain the zero-rated vat and proper assessment should be done to analyze the impact of any changes on consumer’s financial status and lives, income threshold to be maintained because the consumers have already made significant investments based on their current salary

The 2023–2024 National Budget will be delivered by Finance Minister Professor Biman Prasad this Friday at 10am.