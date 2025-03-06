MPs may have been swayed: Seruiratu

[ Source: Parliament of Fiji ]

Opposition Leader Inia Seruiratu has raised concerns, claiming that behind-the-scenes negotiations must have swayed the votes of certain MPs.

This revelation comes in the wake of four opposition MPs from the group of 16 breaking ranks, defying party expectations by voting in favor of suspending the standing order on the bill to amend the 2013 Constitution.

The votes of Sanjay Kirpal, Shalen Kumar, Sachida Nand, and Rinesh Sharma have sparked growing fears over the opposition’s unity and internal coherence.

Seruiratu also expressed his frustration over the unexpected shift in the group’s voting dynamics, particularly from members who had previously shown alignment.

“I am concerned, particularly them being in the group, and then they voted otherwise. But I’ve also made a request for us to have a meeting as well this afternoon so that we can discuss the issue.”

Seruiratu says they need to stand firm in their responsibility to represent the people.

“There are differing opinions. They may have their own opinions as well. But for us, our unity is so important.”

Meanwhile, this morning, Sanjay Kirpal claimed in parliament that he and three others have been labeled as “snakes” and have been told they are not welcome in the Opposition Chamber.

Opposition member Semi Koroilavesau clarified that the denied entry was due to a caucus meeting taking place.

He claimed that he decided who could enter the space and told the members that they were not part of the discussion.

