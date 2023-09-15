MOU to benefit fisheries resources in the region

[File Photo]

Fiji has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with the Forum Fisheries Agency that will bolster the protection, monitoring, and management of fisheries resources in the region.

Minister for Home Affairs Pio Tikoduadua says this marks a momentous occasion in our shared journey to protect and cherish the lifeblood of our region, particularly our fisheries.

Tikoduadua says the MOU stands as a testament to our collective commitment to safeguard these waters and all the treasures they behold.

He adds that the region takes a firm stance against illegal, unreported, and unregulated fishing activities.